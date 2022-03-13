Suzuki scored a goal on two shots and distributed two hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

Suzuki completed Montreal's comeback from a two-goal deficit late in the third period with a little help from the Kraken. With the goalie pulled, Suzuki sent the puck toward the net and watched Seattle defenseman Adam Larsson deflect the puck into his own net. It was Suzuki's 14th goal of the season and third in the last four games. The third-year center, who has 13 points in the last nine games, is up to 41 points, which matches the point totals he had in each of his first two seasons.