Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Season-opening streak at 12 games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suzuki scored a power-play goal Tuesday in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Flyers.
Suzuki exteneded the longest point streak in the NHL this season to 12 games and 19 points (three goals, 16 assists). He has the Habs' longest point streak since Pierre Turgeon, who tallied in 13 straight games in April, 1995. Suzuki sits in a four-way tie for third in NHL scoring with Nathan MacKinnon, Evgeni Malkin and Jack Eichel. He's every part a star.
