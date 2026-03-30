Suzuki scored twice on five shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Suzuki had gone five games without a goal, though he still had eight assists in that span. He had the first and third goals in the Canadiens' second-period rally, and he set up Cole Caufield on the middle goal, which was the game-winner. Suzuki has crossed the 90-point mark for the first time in his career -- he's now at 26 goals, 65 helpers, 40 power-play points, 164 shots on net, 56 hits, 58 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-32 rating over 73 appearances. With nine games left on Montreal's regular-season slate, Suzuki is in position to take a run at a 100-point campaign.