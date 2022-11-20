Suzuki was credited with two assists during Saturday's 5-4 shootout victory over the visiting Flyers.

Suzuki, who leads the Canadiens with 23 points, dished out a pair of helpers for the third time this season. The 23-year-old center earned the primary assist on Cole Caufield's game-tying marker with 1.9 seconds remaining and converted the lone shootout tally, sealing the come-from-behind victory. Caufield registered a team-high six shots in 22:48 of ice time.