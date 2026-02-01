Suzuki logged two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

One of Suzuki's helpers came on the power play. This was his seventh multi-point effort in the last 10 games, a span in which he has four goals and 12 assists. For the season, the 26-year-old is up to 64 points (18 goals, 46 helpers), 118 shots on net, 43 hits, 47 blocked shots and a plus-26 rating through 55 appearances. Suzuki is on track to reach the 90-point mark for the first time in his career.