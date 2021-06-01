Suzuki registered a power-play assist, three hits and four blocked shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 7.

Suzuki played a key role in the Canadiens' comeback from a 3-1 series deficit. He picked up a game-winning goal and two helpers in the last three contests. The 21-year-old has four points, 15 shots on net, 21 hits and seven blocked shots through seven playoff games overall. Suzuki could play a big role in the top six and on the power play, which will give him a fair amount of appeal in DFS.