Suzuki had an assist, one shot on net and two blocked shots over 19:57 of ice time in Saturday's 2-1 win over Ottawa.

Each member of Suzuki's line had a role in Josh Anderson's goal. Jonathan Drouin's shot was stopped by the Senators' Matt Murray, who then stopped Suzuki's missive off the rebound, but the goalie couldn't make the third save in the sequence. Both Suzuki and Drouin lead Montreal with nine assists, which is natural given that Anderson's notched eight goals.