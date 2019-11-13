Suzuki had an assist and one hit in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over Columbus.

Down a goal with the goalie pulled and less than a minute to play, Suzuki patiently held the puck before firing a gorgeous pass through several bodies to set up Tomas Tatar's one-timer for the game-tying goal with 41 seconds remaining. The rookie has displayed great vision on offense and grows more comfortable with each passing game. That head coach Claude Julien had him on the ice at the end of the game is a sign of the coach's trust in the 20-year-old forward.