Suzuki had a power-play assist and four shots on net over 18:40 of ice time in Monday's 4-2 win over Seattle.

Suzuki and Cole Caufield worked a tight passing sequence before the captain set up Sean Monahan for Montreal's third goal. Suzuki has three points over the last two games, including a goal and assist on the man-advantage unit. For the season, he's up to 21 points (10 on the power play), 60 shots, 15 hits, 12 blocks and six PIM with a minus-8 over 25 games.