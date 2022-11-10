Suzuki scored a power-play goal and dished out an assist at even strength in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Suzuki opened the scoring with the extra man less than a minute into the game, then helped Kirby Dach pot the game's last goal in the final five minutes of the third. There's some excitement building in Montreal over the future potential of the Dach-Suzuki-Cole Caufield line, of which Sukuzi's the senior member at age 23. In the present, they're going through some growing pains on a rebuilding team but still producing plenty of offense, as evidenced by Suzuki's nine goals and 17 points through 14 games.