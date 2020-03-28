Suzuki has 13 goals, 28 assists and is minus-15 while averaging 15:59 of ice time per game over 71 games in 2019-20.

Suzuki, who hasn't missed a game, showed the typical signs of rookie fatigue prior to the NHL suspending the season, posting just one point over the final nine contests. He currently ranks sixth in rookie scoring. Immediately prior to the scoring drop, Suzuki won the team's player of the month award for February, when the 20-year-old forward led them in power play goals and points (two and five), tied for second in points (10), tied for third in goals (four) and shots (35), and ranked fourth in assists (six). He received ample time on the power play (2:10 per game) and is tied with Tomas Tatar on the team with 14 power-play points. Suzuki impressed head coach Claude Julien with his hockey IQ, and he'll return in a top-six role and as a member of the power-play unit in 2020-21.