Suzuki had an assist, one shot on net, one hit and two penalty minutes in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Suzuki set up Mike Hoffman midway through the third period to give Montreal a 3-2 lead. The Canadiens' difficult season has not held Suzuki back. The top-line center, who's on a point-per-game pace over the last 32 contests, notched his 60th point of the season.