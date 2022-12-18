Suzuki scored a goal on one shot and added a hit over 21:50 of ice time in Saturday's 5-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

After winning a puck battle in the corner and sending it back to the point, Suzuki positioned himself net-side and one-timed a return pass from Kaiden Guhle for Montreal's lone goal. The marker snapped Suzuki's five-game run without a goal, the longest such stretch of the season for Montreal's top-line center. He now has 15 tallies and a team-leading 31 points over 31 games.