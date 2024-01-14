Suzuki had a power-play assist, two shots on net and three blocks over 22:12 of ice time in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to Edmonton.
Suzuki fired a pass to Cole Caulfield, who didn't miss a wide-open side of the net early in the first period. The assist snapped a season-long, four-game point drought for Suzuki, who has 17 power-play points and 35 overall through 42 games.
