Suzuki had a power-play assist, two shots on net and three blocks over 22:12 of ice time in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to Edmonton.

Suzuki fired a pass to Cole Caulfield, who didn't miss a wide-open side of the net early in the first period. The assist snapped a season-long, four-game point drought for Suzuki, who has 17 power-play points and 35 overall through 42 games.