Suzuki scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against the Bruins. He finished with one shot on net and one blocked shot over 21:11 of ice time.

The Canadiens had been shut out for two periods before Suzuki struck on the power play 24 seconds into the third period to tie the game at 1-1. The goal sparked a second one from Brendan Gallagher 27 seconds later. The Bruins eventually scored and sent the game into overtime where Kaiden Guhle finished it. Suzuki has power-play goals in three straight games and scored in four straight. Montreal's captain is the hottest member of the team with 10 points and six goals (24 shots) over the last eight.