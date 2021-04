Suzuki picked up two assists while adding one shot, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Tyler Toffoli scored both Montreal goals and Suzuki notched the primary helper on each of them, both times finding his winger from below the red line. Suzuki is heating up, collecting one goal and seven points over the last seven games, and on the season he has eight goals and 27 points through 41 contests.