Suzuki had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Dallas. He finished with one shot, one block and two hits over 25:23 of ice time.

Suzuki snuck in behind the Stars' defense and retrieved pass off the boards from Cole Caufield before beating Jake Oettinger to the far side for his fourth tally in the last four games. He later assisted on a Juraj Slafkovsky strike. The multi-point effort extended his point streak to six contests, during which Suzuki has four goals and six assists. Montreal's captain is up to 47 points through 51 games.