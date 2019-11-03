Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Stays on third line
Suzuki centered the third line in place of the injured Jesperi Kotkaniemi (groin) and assisted on Montreal's lone goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.
Suzuki replaced Kotkaniemi on the third line for a second straight game but did not fare so well in the faceoff circle. After winning six of seven draws Thursday, the rookie won just four of 11 against the Stars. The assist was his third point in the last four games. After registering just one point over his first six games, the 20-year-old has recorded points in five of the last eight.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.