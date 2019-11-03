Suzuki centered the third line in place of the injured Jesperi Kotkaniemi (groin) and assisted on Montreal's lone goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

Suzuki replaced Kotkaniemi on the third line for a second straight game but did not fare so well in the faceoff circle. After winning six of seven draws Thursday, the rookie won just four of 11 against the Stars. The assist was his third point in the last four games. After registering just one point over his first six games, the 20-year-old has recorded points in five of the last eight.