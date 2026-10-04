Suzuki tallied a goal, recorded three assists, posted a plus-four rating, fired four shots on net and dished out four hits in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

Despite the Canadiens coming up short in OT, Suzuki was instrumental in getting his squad to the extra period in the first place. He stuffed the stat sheet with three primary helpers, which were on goals tucked away by three different players. In addition to the goal he scored himself, he defended well by maintaining a plus-four rating and dishing out four hits in the process. The reigning Selke Trophy winner is not only coming off a phenomenal defensive season, but one where he compiled 29 goals and 101 points across 82 regular-season games. As a player who has never missed a regular-season game and carries a high all-around ceiling, Suzuki is one of the true elite centers in fantasy.