Suzuki scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sabres. He added three shots and one hit to his line over 22:26 of ice time.

Suzuki scored just his second goal over the last 13 games. As the trailer on the play, he took a drop-back pass with speed and skated through Buffalo's defenders to beat Devon Levi high to the stick side. It was Suzuki's fifth power-play tally, and the top-line center's last five markers have been scored with the Canadiens up a skater. Suzuki last scored at even-strength Nov. 4 against St. Louis.