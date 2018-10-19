Suzuki has five goals, six assists and 45 shots on goal over eight games for Owen Sound of the Ontario Hockey League.

Suzuki was the prized haul from Vegas in the Max Pacioretty deal, but the early contributions from Tomas Tatar (eight points), the other player Montreal acquired, make this trade look like a crime. Suzuki's been playing center since the Canadiens' organization acquired him, and he's won 53 percent (51 of 97) of the draws in first full season in the pivot.