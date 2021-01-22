Suzuki notched an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Canucks.
Suzuki set up Josh Anderson for a goal at 14:56 of the second period, igniting a rally of three goals in 1:34 to give the Canadiens full control. Suzuki has gotten on the scoresheet in all five games this year -- he has a goal, four helpers, 15 shots on net and six PIM on his stat line. His assist Thursday was his first point at even strength, as the previous four all came on the power play.
