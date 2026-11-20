Suzuki had two assists, three shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Suzuki has four goals and four assists over eight outings since he recovered from a hand injury. The 27-year-old center remains one of the most reliable in the league in terms of point production. Thursday's effort has him up to nine goals, 11 assists, 46 shots on net, 24 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating across 17 outings this season. The time lost to injury could make it tough for him to repeat his 101-point campaign from last year, but his per-game rate will be strong.