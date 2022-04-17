Suzuki had a goal on five shots and blocked one shot in Saturday's 8-4 loss to Washington.

The tally was both meaningless and a milestone for the 22-year-old Suzuki. The goal with five minutes left in the third period made it a 7-4 game, but it was also Suzuki's 20th marker of the season, his first such accomplishment in three NHL seasons. In what was been a difficult season for the organization and its players, Suzuki has managed to turn around a slow start with 38 points over his last 39 games.