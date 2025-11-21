Suzuki scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Capitals.

Suzuki had been held to one assist over his previous four games. The 26-year-old has just one multi-point effort over nine outings in November, and that came Nov. 1 versus the Senators. Overall, he's still had a strong campaign with five goals, 22 points, 43 shots on net, 16 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 20 appearances. Suzuki's durability remains a strength, and he should push to maintain a point-per-game pace the rest of the way.