Suzuki potted a goal on two shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Suzuki completed a four-goal second period for the Canadiens, depositing his fourth goal of the campaign. The rookie forward now has eight points, 24 shots and 15 hits in 19 contests this season. His numbers aren't flashy, but Suzuki has the potential to grow into a larger role as the campaign progresses.