Suzuki scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Suzuki gave the Canadiens a lifeline, scoring with 30 seconds left in the third period, but they didn't even the score. The center has racked up four goals and two assists over his last six games. For the season, the 23-year-old has 21 tallies, 48 points, 123 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 62 appearances in a top-line role.