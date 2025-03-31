Suzuki netted a goal, dished out two power-play assists and fired two shots on net in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

The first of Suzuki's two helpers was a secondary assist with a man advantage on Patrik Laine's opening goal before he had the primary helper on Juraj Slafkovsky's power-play goal in the second period. Suzuki then scored the only even-strength goal of the night just two minutes into the third period off a feed from Lane Hutson. The 25-year-old Suzuki is up to 23 goals, 54 assists and 152 shots on net in 73 appearances this season. With his trio of points Sunday, Suzuki tied his career high in points of 77 from a season ago and is a shoo-in to reach the 80-point mark for the first time in his career. He currently ranks 19th in the league in points and leads the Canadiens by 14 tallies. With each passing season, Suzuki continues to cement himself as a superstar-level talent. Suzuki has 25 points in his last 17 games, giving him tremendous value in all fantasy formats for the rest of the postseason.