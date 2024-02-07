Suzuki scored twice and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Riding a four-game point streak, Suzuki extended his heater early by scoring two goals in under 10 minutes to help get opposing goaltender Charlie Lindgren pulled after the Canadiens took a 3-0 lead. Lindgren did not stand a chance on either goal, as Suzuki blasted a slap shot from a Cole Caufield pass and followed that up with a wrister from the side of the net for his 15th of the year. Suzuki added an assist late in the game on a Juraj Slafkovsky goal that sealed the win for the Canadiens. The first star of the game finished with three shots on net and won nine of his 19 faceoff chances in 18:45 TOI.