Suzuki scored an even-strength goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

He rounded out his line with five shots and a plus-1 rating, and Suzuki got his team on the board just 27 seconds into the second period following some tough talk from coach Martin St. Louis at intermission after Montreal had fallen behind 2-0 in the first frame. The 24-year-old has been feast or famine to begin the season, recording two multi-point efforts and four goose eggs in seven games, and Suzuki has a goal and six points in total as he looks to improve on the career-high 26 goals and 66 points he delivered in 2022-23.