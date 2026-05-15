Suzuki scored a power-play goal and added two assists Thursday, one with the man advantage, during the Canadiens' 6-3 win over the Sabres in Game 5 of their second-round series.

After helping to set up Cole Caufield for Montreal's opening tally early in the first period, Suzuki potted his own late in the second before having a hand in a third-period goal by Ivan Demidov. It was Suzuki's first multi-point performance since the first game of the Habs' playoff run, but he has yet to go two straight games this postseason without getting onto the scoresheet. The 26-year-old center has four goals and 12 points through 12 contests, including two goal and seven points on the power play, into Game 6 on Saturday with a chance to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.