Suzuki scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over Utah.

Making his return from a six-game absence due to a hand injury, the star center got right to work and got Montreal on the board late in the first period. After setting up Kirby Dach for a power-play tally early in the third, Suzuki then initiated the sequence that resulted in Cole Caufield's winner just 30 seconds into OT. Suzuki has a five-game point streak going dating back to Oct. 13, and on the season he's produced six goals and 15 points in just 10 contests.