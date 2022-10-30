Suzuki had a goal and two assists in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Blues.
He showed off his great hand-eye coordination with a tip-in late in the first period. He then set up two Cole Caufield goals in the second period. Suzuki has 10 points (four goals, six points) in nine games this season.
