Suzuki scored a power-play goal and added two assists, one with the man advantage, in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Hurricanes.

The 25-year-old center helped set up Juraj Slafkovsky for what proved to be the game-winner midway through the first period, before collecting his other two points in the final frame. Suzuki has posted back-to-back multi-point performances coming out of the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, and on the season he's racked up 16 goals and 57 points in 58 appearances.