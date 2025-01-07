Suzuki scored the overtime winner on the power play and added two assists, one with the man advantage, in Monday's 5-4 victory over the Canucks.

The 25-year-old center extended his point streak to four games with the performance, while the tally snapped a 10-game goal drought, Suzuki is on pace for a career-best campaign, delivering 12 goals and 41 points through 40 contests, but there would seem to be room for even more production from the Montreal captain. After erupting for 12 goals and 31 points on the power play in 2023-24, Suzuki has just two goals and 13 points with the man advantage so far this season.