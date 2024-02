Suzuki scored two goals in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Devils.

The 24-year-old center scored the Habs' final two tallies of the afternoon, with the second coming inside the final two minutes of the third period as the club attempted to rally from a 4-2 deficit. Suzuki has three multi-goal performances in the last nine games, a stretch in which he's racked up nine goals and 13 points, and with 22 tallies in 58 games on the season, he's poised to shatter the career-high 26 he recorded in 2022-23.