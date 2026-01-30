Suzuki had two goals and an assist in a 7-3 victory over Colorado on Thursday.

One goal came on the power play; the other was scored while shorthanded. Suzuki got back on the scoresheet after being held pointless Tuesday against Vegas. He has 18 goals, 44 assists and 116 shots in 54 games this season, and he's now in a three-way tie with Martin Necas and Jason Robertson for 10th in NHL scoring. Suzuki is on pace for best his career mark in points, which he set last year (30 goals, 59 assists).