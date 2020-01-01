Suzuki blocked two shots and had a forward-high 20:26 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Suzuki, whose five-game point streak was snapped in the loss, had to take some extra shifts after Brendan Gallagher left the game with an upper-body injury. The 20-year-old forward has earned the confidence of head coach Claude Julien. Suzuki is averaging 15:05 of ice time for the season, but the coach has doled out an average of 17:50 to the rookie over the last six games. Pending how Julien wants to cover for Gallagher, Suzuki could continue to receive elevated ice time.