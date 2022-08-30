Suzuki when asked, said that he could play with Juraj Slavkovsky during the season, according to Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette . "We've been training together (Suzuki and Slafkovsky) for the last couple of weeks, skating together. So it's been a lot of fun getting to know him and all the other prospects. He's a great guy ... he's a lot of fun to be around. On the ice he's a lot bigger than I imagined. I think he's doing the right things. He's working really hard so he's going to come into camp pretty ready and we'll see how that shapes up for the lines. The one thing that I really noticed is that he likes to pass. He's not looking to just shoot the puck every time. He wants to make plays, he wants to get to the net. So I think that would complement us really well. Obviously, we're all going to have to play good for Marty to put us on a line together, so we'll see what happens in the future."

Suzuki could start the season with Cole Caufield and Slafkovsky as his linemates in what would be a dynamic top line. Suzuki is coming off a career-best season in which he garnered 21 goals and 61 points in 82 games as a 22-year-old.