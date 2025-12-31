Suzuki scored two goals, one the game-winner in overtime on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Panthers.

With Montreal down 2-1 late in the third period, Suzuki went short side on a flustered Daniil Tarasov to tie it, before sliding the puck into a wide-open cage in OT after a slick feed from Lane Hutson. Suzuki puts an impressive December in the books having racked up six goals and 16 points in 15 games, and he remains on track to top 90 points in a season for the first time in his career.