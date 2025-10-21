Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Two helpers in Monday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suzuki picked up two assists in Monday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.
Both helpers came in the third period as Montreal broke open a 1-1 tie. Suzuki has a six-game point streak going after being held scoreless in the Canadiens' opener, piling up a goal and 10 points during his heater with a plus-9 rating.
