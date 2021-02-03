Suzuki picked up two assists with one hit and a plus-3 rating during Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.
The 21-year-old continues to be an incredibly consistent offensive force for the Canadiens. Suzuki has at least one point in nine of Montreal's first 10 games this season, piling up three goals and eight helpers during that stretch, and the second-year phenom is well on his way to a breakout campaign.
