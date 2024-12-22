Suzuki had one assist on the power play and a second at even strength in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.
Suzuki was involved in two of Montreal's three first-period goals. It was the second two-assist effort in his last three outings. Suzuki is up to 23 assists (10 on the power play) over 33 appearances.
More News
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Helps twice on power play•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Runs point streak to eight•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Records third straight two-pointer•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Two helpers in loss•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Continues scoring binge•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Wins it in OT•