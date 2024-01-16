Suzuki recorded two power-play assists, four shote on net, one block and two hits over 21:24 of ice time in Monday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

Suzuki was the primary helper on both goals, setting up each of his linemates. In the first period, he put Juraj Slafkovsky in a position to succeed, then he worked the cycle with Cole Caufield in the third period. Montreal's captain has three power-play helpers over the last two games. The two assists upped him to a career-high 13 apples on the power play.