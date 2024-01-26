Suzuki scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Both points came in the first period, and Suzuki opened the scoring by camping out on Semyon Varlamov's doorstep and slapping home a pass from Juraj Slafkovsky. Suzuki appears to be taking a step forward as a consistent offensive force, particularly with the man advantage, and over the last 20 games the 24-year-old has delivered five goals and 19 points -- including two goals and eight helpers on the power play. Suzuki's 21 PP points on the season are already a new career high.