Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Two points against Panthers
Suzuki scored an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.
His first-period goal ended up being the game-winner as Carey Price locked things down in the Habs' crease. Suzuki is heating up, scoring five points (one goal, four helpers) in the last three games, and on the season the rookie has 10 goals and 32 points through 53 contests.
