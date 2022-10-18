Suzuki scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins.

After Pittsburgh built a 2-0 lead heading into the second intermission, Suzuki kick-started the comeback by tapping home his own rebound just 70 seconds into the third period after Casey DeSmith couldn't handle his initial shot. The 23-year-old is off to a hot start to his fourth NHL campaign with two goals and five points through four games, and Suzuki could be poised for a true breakout after posting career highs with 21 goals and 61 points last season.