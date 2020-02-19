Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Two points in losing effort
Suzuki picked up a pair of power-play points Tuesday, scoring a goal and tallying an assist with the man advantage in a 4-3 loss to Detroit.
The rookie now has 40 points in 62 games, making Suzuki one of the most prized youngsters in fantasy this season. The 20-year-old was also effective in the faceoff circle, finishing the game at 55 percent. Playing mostly in a top-six role for the Canadiens, Suzuki's fantasy value is as high as it's been all season. Thursday in Washington, he'll look to push his point streak to five games.
More News
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Bags power-play assist•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Scores lone goal in loss•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Hot since bye week•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Scores on power play•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Riding four-game point streak•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Two points against Panthers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.