Suzuki picked up a pair of power-play points Tuesday, scoring a goal and tallying an assist with the man advantage in a 4-3 loss to Detroit.

The rookie now has 40 points in 62 games, making Suzuki one of the most prized youngsters in fantasy this season. The 20-year-old was also effective in the faceoff circle, finishing the game at 55 percent. Playing mostly in a top-six role for the Canadiens, Suzuki's fantasy value is as high as it's been all season. Thursday in Washington, he'll look to push his point streak to five games.