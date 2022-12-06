Suzuki scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Monday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Suzuki picked up a pair of points in the first period, but the Canadiens weren't able to maintain a large lead. The center had cooled off a bit recently -- this was his first multi-point effort since Nov. 19, and he had just two goals and an assist in the six games in between. He's still one of the Habs' most exciting forwards with 14 goals, 14 helpers, 51 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 25 appearances.