Suzuki produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

The star center gave Montreal a 2-1 lead early in a wild first period, snapping a shot from the top of the faceoff cirlcle past Brandon Bussi, before Suzuki helped to set up Juraj Slafkovsky late in the third as the home side tried to keep pace with the defending Stanley Cup champs. Suzuki has delivered back-to-back multi-point performances, giving him two goals and six points through three games to begin the campaign along with eight shots on net, eight hits and a plus-4 rating.